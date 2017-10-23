Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

In Australia :  Venezuela's Vargas suffers horror leg break

  Published:
Venezuela international Ronald Vargas pictured during their 2018 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier against Brazil at the Estadio Castelao stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil, on October 13, 2015

(AFP/File)
Venezuelan international Ronald Vargas is out of the Australian A-League for an indefinite period after suffering a serious leg fracture playing for the Newcastle Jets on Sunday.

The Jets continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar through goals from in-form Irish striker Roy O'Donovan and former Roar midfielder Dimi Petratos, but the victory came at a high cost.

Vargas broke his tibia and fibula in his left leg while also dislocating his ankle in an innocuous-looking collision with Brisbane skipper Matt McKay during the second half.

Vargas, capped 22 times for Venezuela, was key to Newcastle's hopes this season and promised to be one of the competition's most exciting players.

A long-range free kick from Scottish striker Ross McCormack maintained Melbourne City's winning start to the season.

McCormack, on loan from English Championship side Aston Villa, rammed home the 20-metre free kick with 20 minutes left to clinch a 1-0 home win for City over Wellington Phoenix.

The City Football Group-owned Melbourne City are top of the league and three from three under new English coach Warren Joyce.

Defending champions Sydney FC fought back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw with city rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

Spaniard Oriol Riera's header, his seventh goal in six games for the club, gave the Wanderers the lead after three minutes before Brendan Hamill headed home Spaniard Alvaro Cejudo's free-kick after half an hour.

Sydney responded in a fiery derby through a penalty by Brazilian Bobo and midfielder Josh Brillante just after the hour.

Adam Taggart scored a late winner to seal a comeback 2-1 win for Perth Glory over Central Coast Mariners in Perth on Sunday.

Glory fought back from conceding an early goal from Dutchman Wout Brama to take all three points, with goals from Irishman Andy Keigh and Taggart, to register their first win of the season.

Adelaide United's Vince Lia produced two brilliant strikes but Melbourne Victory fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw through substitute Mitch Austin at Adelaide Oval.

Melbourne, last season's grand finalists, have still to register a victory after their first three matches.

