Imoh Ezekiel moves to Spanish side Las Palmas

Nigerian forward

Imoh Ezekiel becomes the latest recruit by Spanish side Las Palmas

  • Published:
(Las Palmas Twitter)
Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel has completed a move to Spanish Side UD Las Palmas.

Ezekiel moves to the Spanish side from Turkish outfit Konyaspor, and at his unveiling he admitted he did not settle well in Turkey.

"it cost me to adapt to Turkish football, my family did not feel happy and that is why we decided to look for another destination."

 

Las Palmas sports director Toni Cruz stated that the signing of Ezekiel was to give the coach more attacking options as they continue to battle to avoid relegation.

"He's a '9' different in speed, he's experienced in European football despite his youth, we believe in him, he's owned and able to stay longer, With this signing we give one more chance to our coach up front."

Ezekiel stated at his unveiling that he ready to start playing, "I am ready to play, but now it all depends on the coach, I am very happy to have signed at UD Las Palmas, it is a great opportunity for me to play in the best league in the world and against the best players."

 

Ezekiel who was in the Olympic team with Etebo and admitted he has not called his compatriot "I have not called him yet, I want to surprise him" he said

The new recruits joins fellow compatriots Oghenekaro Etebo who  moved on loan to the Spanish side from Club Desportivo Feirense and Emanuel Emenike who completed a loan move from Olympiacos.

Ezekiel spoke about his speed and other attributes he has to offer, and believes he can make Nigeria's World Cup team.

"I consider myself a high speed striker. I will do everything possible to make a good season with UD Las Palmas." he said

The 24-year-old was of Nigeria's bronze medal winning team at 2016 summer Olympics in Rio.

He could make his debut when Las Palmas host Sevilla on Saturday, February 17

Ezekiel played in Belgium for Standard Liege and Anderlecht, then travelled to played for Al-Arabi in Qatar, before his move to play in  Turkey for Konyaspor.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

