Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Ikechukwu Ezenwa is captain of Super Eagles Team B

Super Eagles Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been named captain of home-based team

Ezenwa will be the captain of the team while Enyimba defender, Chima Akas is his vice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chima Akas and Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ikechukwu Ezenwa is captain of Super Eagles Team B, Enyimba defender Chima Akas is the vice. (Twitter/Super Eagles)

Super Eagles Team B kick off training for CHAN qualifiers against the Republic of Benin
Enugu Rangers Why former coach Imama Amapakabo was arrested by Enugu State Government
Super Eagles Team B to play CHAN qualifier in Kano
Malawi Country's FA withdraw from 2019 AFCON, 2018 CHAN
Salisu Yusuf Super Eagles chief coach loses mum
Super Eagles Team B to face the Republic of Benin in CHAN qualifiers
Super Eagles CHAN 30-man squad to begin training in Kaduna
Super Eagles NFF set to hire foreign goalkeeper trainer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been named the captain of the Super Eagles home-based team.

The Super Eagles Team B are currently camping in Kano ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) against the Republic of Benin.

Home-based Super Eagles play Salisu Yusuf announced his captains on the third day of camp ahead of their 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Republic of Benin (Twitter/Super Eagles)

ALSO READ: Super Eagles Team B will play CHAN qualifiers in Kano

On their third day of camping, Super Eagles chief coach, Salisu Yusuf who is in charge of the home-based Super Eagles has announced that Ezenwa will be the captain of the team and Enyimba defender, Chima Akas the vice.

Just in. Coach Salisu Yusuf names Ikechukkwu Ezenwa as Captain and Chima Akas as Vice captain of the CHAN team,” a Twitter post from the Super Eagles official account reads.

Both Ezenwa and Akas were part of the Super Eagles team that crashed out in the first round of the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda.

Super Eagles home-base with Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima play Former NFF boss Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima visited the Super Eagles Team B camp in Kano (Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

The Super Eagles welcomed former boss of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima in training.

Galadima, now Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission counselled and encouraged the boys during his visit.

The Super Eagles will face the Republic of Benin away in Cotonou on Sunday, August 13 before a second leg in Nigeria on Saturday, August 19.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he meet...bullet
2 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet
3 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the...bullet

Football

Turkey's former national coach Fatih Terim
In Turkey Football coach resigns after off-pitch troubles
Clubs in England's top two football divisions have been legally required to have all-seater grounds since the measure was recommended by the 1990 Taylor Report into the Hillsborough disaster
Shrewsbury English club closer to football safe-standing landmark
Emmanuel Emenike
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker scored for Olympiakos in their Champions League qualifier
Sylvanus Okpala
Enugu Rangers Sylvanus Okpala appointed new coach