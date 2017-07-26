Ikechukwu Ezenwa is captain of Super Eagles Team B

FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been named the captain of the Super Eagles home-based team.

The Super Eagles Team B are currently camping in Kano ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) against the Republic of Benin.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles Team B will play CHAN qualifiers in Kano

On their third day of camping, Super Eagles chief coach, Salisu Yusuf who is in charge of the home-based Super Eagles has announced that Ezenwa will be the captain of the team and Enyimba defender, Chima Akas the vice.

“Just in. Coach Salisu Yusuf names Ikechukkwu Ezenwa as Captain and Chima Akas as Vice captain of the CHAN team,” a Twitter post from the Super Eagles official account reads.

Both Ezenwa and Akas were part of the Super Eagles team that crashed out in the first round of the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda.

The Super Eagles welcomed former boss of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima in training.

Galadima, now Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission counselled and encouraged the boys during his visit.

The Super Eagles will face the Republic of Benin away in Cotonou on Sunday, August 13 before a second leg in Nigeria on Saturday, August 19.