Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi score in Leicester City’s FA Cup win

Nigerian internationals Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi scored as Leicester City beat League One side Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 27.

Iheanacho started as Leicester City manager Claude Puel made ten changes for the FA Cup contest at League One side Peterborough.

Iheanacho scored a brace while Ndidi netted with the last kick of the game as Leicester City won 5-1 win for Leicester City.

Nigerian striker Iheanacho netted in the 12th minute after intercepting a pass and slotting the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the 18-yard-box.

Some minutes later, he got to the end of a fine cross from Christian Fuchs to volley in his second.

Ndidi scored very late in the game, making a late run in the box to finish off a cross from Fousseni Diabate.

Leicester City’s two other goals were scored by Fousseni Diabate who was making his debut.