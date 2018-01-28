Home > Sports > Football >

Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi score in Leicester City’s FA Cup win

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian stars score in Leicester City’s FA Cup win

Iheanacho scored a brace while Ndidi netted with the last kick of the game.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray play Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi score in Leicester City’s FA Cup win (Action Images via Reuters)
Nigerian internationals Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi scored as Leicester City beat League One side Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 27.

Iheanacho started as Leicester City manager Claude Puel made ten changes for the FA Cup contest at League One side Peterborough.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho got on a fine cross to volley in his first goal of the game (REUTERS)

 

Iheanacho scored a brace while Ndidi netted with the last kick of the game as Leicester City won 5-1 win for Leicester City.

Nigerian striker Iheanacho netted in the 12th minute after intercepting a pass and slotting the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the 18-yard-box.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho scored a brace in the game (Leicester City FC via Getty Imag)

 

Some minutes later, he got to the end of a fine cross from Christian Fuchs to volley in his second.

Ndidi scored very late in the game, making a late run in the box to finish off a cross from Fousseni Diabate.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi came as a substitute to round up scoring (REUTERS)

 

Leicester City’s two other goals were scored by Fousseni Diabate who was making his debut.

