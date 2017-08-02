Iheanacho: Manchester City gets £50m buy-back clause

Manchester City eventually got £50m buy-back clause for striker Kelechi Iheanacho who is on the verge of completing a move to Leicester City.

Iheanacho on Tuesday, August 1 had his medicals ahead of a £25m move to Leicester City.

Although the striker agreed personal terms with Leicester City some few weeks ago, the move had stalled due to a disagreement over a buy-back clause for Manchester City and a legal tussle with the player and his former management Eleven Management.

With his battle with Eleven Management settled, Leicester City quickly agreed to put a buy-back clause for Manchester City which will cost £50m.

Manchester City have high hopes in Iheanacho who graduated from their academy and insisted on a buy-back clause so they can get him back if he impresses at Leicester City.

Although Leicester had concerns about a buy-back clause for a fixed amount, they finally agreed on a price of £50m with Manchester City.

Leicester City beat the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Monaco to the signing of the 20-year-old and are happy with the buy-back clause which would see them get double the amount they pay for.

The 2016 Premier League champions are looking to complete Iheanacho’s signing in 24 hours.