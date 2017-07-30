Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Iheanacho: Leicester City boss hopeful of signing striker

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City boss is frustrated with not being able to finalise deal for striker

Leicester City are close to the signing of Iheanacho who is leaving Manchester City in search of regular football.

Kelechi Iheanacho play

Kelechi Iheanacho

(Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he is frustrated at not being able to finalise a deal for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester City are close to the signing of Iheanacho who is leaving Manchester City in search of regular football.

Kelechi Iheanacho play

Kelechi Iheanacho

(Manchester City )

 

Contractual issues, including the possibility of a buy-back clause and the unsettled dispute between two agents of Iheanacho, have held up the deal.

Leicester City manager Shakespeare is however hopeful that a deal will be sealed soon for the 20-year-old striker.

"I'm hoping so, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market,” Shakespeare told Sky Sports after their pre-season 0-0 draw with MK Dons on Friday night.

Craig Shakespeare play Craig Shakespeare is hoping to get his fifth signing after Maguire, Iborra, Jakupovic and Sam Hughes (AFP/File)

 

"You saw with the Harry Maguire one, we got that done quick - when he is in the door we can announce it.

“At the moment, of course, we are interested in players as most of the Premier League is, but you can see that clubs won't really talk about it until they are over the line."

Iheanacho could be the fifth summer signing of Leicester City who have already added, Maguire, Vicente Iborra, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic and Sam Hughes.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa play Nigeria internationals Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa are ready to welcome Iheanacho to Leicester City (Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

 

The Super Eagles striker will be joining his compatriots Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa when he finally joins Leicester City.

