Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated Manchester City for winning the 2017/18 Premier League title on Sunday, April 15.

The Nigerian striker signed for Manchester City after his exploits at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to the first team set up by Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini in 2015, and went on to spend two full seasons with the Cityzens.

Iheanacho who was shipped out by Pep Guardiola in the 2017 summer transfer window, congratulated Manchester City after West Bromwich Albion defeated Manchester United 0-1 to crown City champions.

The 21-year-old posted a picture on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts with a message which said, “Congratulations to @ManCity @premierleague champions #Manchesterisblue.”

Despite not being part of the City set up, Iheanacho has shown he still has strong ties with the blue side of Manchester as he previously congratulated his former team after they defeated Arsenal 3-0 to win the League Cup in February.

Iheanacho scored 21 goals across all competitions in a total of 64 appearances for Manchester City, before his £25m move to Leicester City.