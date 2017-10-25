Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Idris Elba gets iconic selfie with 11 top footballers

Idris Elba British actor takes most iconic and expensive selfie with 11 top footballers

Top in the iconic footballers selfie are 2017 world best footballer and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, FC Barcelona star, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar.

  • Published:
British actor Idris Elba has made a statement as one of the best host of the FIFA awards when he took what has been tagged the most iconic and expensive selfies with 11 world top footballers.

According to a report, the picture, which is yet to be released by the star actor, may have taken one of the most iconic sports photographs of 2017 with the value of the individuals placed at over £600m.

Idris Elba enjoys an iconic selfie play

Idris Elba enjoys an iconic selfie with top 11 biggest footballers at the moment

(Twitter)

 

Already from the released pictures on Twitter and other social media platforms, the results may be every bit as epic.

ALSO READ: Hollywood actor Idris Elba to host FIFA best awards

The 11 footballers on stage all made the cut in FIFA's Team of the Year, an award unveiled at the Best FIFA Football Awards show in London on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Idris Elba enjoys selfie with Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and others play

Idris Elba enjoys selfie with Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and others

(Twitter)

 

A calculation of the combined market values of all the 11 players featured in the selfie by CIES Football Observatory leaves it at a staggering €694.3 million (£620 million or $815 million).

It is been touted that the picture will favourably compete with the selfie Bradley Cooper took of Ellen DeGeneres and friends at the 2014 Oscars.

