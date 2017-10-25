British actor Idris Elba has made a statement as one of the best host of the FIFA awards when he took what has been tagged the most iconic and expensive selfies with 11 world top footballers.

According to a report, the picture, which is yet to be released by the star actor, may have taken one of the most iconic sports photographs of 2017 with the value of the individuals placed at over £600m.

Already from the released pictures on Twitter and other social media platforms, the results may be every bit as epic.

Top in the iconic footballers selfie are 2017 world best footballer and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, FC Barcelona star, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar.

The 11 footballers on stage all made the cut in FIFA's Team of the Year, an award unveiled at the Best FIFA Football Awards show in London on Monday, October 23, 2017.

A calculation of the combined market values of all the 11 players featured in the selfie by CIES Football Observatory leaves it at a staggering €694.3 million (£620 million or $815 million).

It is been touted that the picture will favourably compete with the selfie Bradley Cooper took of Ellen DeGeneres and friends at the 2014 Oscars.