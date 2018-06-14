Iceland2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

Iceland will be banking on their Euro 2016 experience to impress at their first ever World Cup appearance.
Captain: Aron Gunnarsson
Manager: Heimir Hallgrimsson
Nickname: "Strakarnir Okkar" ("Our boys")
FIFA World Cup history (First appearance)
Iceland Vs Argentina
Iceland Vs Nigeria
Iceland Vs Croatia
1. Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The strength of the Icelandic team lies in their marvellous team play and this is built around Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Despite his below-par performance in the Premier League last season, the midfielder still remains central to Iceland's success in the World Cup
Sigurdsson bagged four goals for Iceland during the qualifiers as they wrap up a successful campaign and will be carrying the hopes of his nation when they take to the field in Russia.
Sigurdsson may be the main threat in front of goal, but when the intensity reaches a certain pitch, it usually starts with the Iceland Captain. The 28-year old who plays for Cardiff City can play either at Right Back or in Midfield where he inspired the team to an unexpected win against England at Euro 2016.
His main problem is associated with the colour red; Gunnarsson’s passion can often lead to getting sent off for low-percentage tackles that hardly come off well. When he’s on the pitch though, he is the soul of the Iceland side.
Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (Roskilde)
Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov), Ari Skulason (Lokeren)
Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor), Arnor Traustason (Malmo)
Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov)