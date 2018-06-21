Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles

news

Iceland players have been given the all clear to have sex with their wives as they prepare to square up against the Super Eagles in their second group game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iceland were very impressive in their opening game as they held South American powerhouse, Argentina to a 1-1 draw. And as they prepare to take on Nigeria who lost their opening game 0-2 against Croatia, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, has informed his players that they are free to have sex as long as it's with their wives.

While answering questions from an Icelandic journalist who asked to know if the team members have been banned from having sex, captain Aron Gunnarsson jocularly replied “For the time being, yes.”

However, the coach interjected and insisted that “at least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned, it’s bullshit.”

Iceland players will be reunited with their families on Thursday in Volgograd where they face the Super Eagles on Friday, June 22, 2018.