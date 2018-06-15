Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Iceland crowned as champs of economic World Cup

Football Iceland crowned as champs of economic World Cup

The World Cup has only just kicked off, but a surprise winner has already emerged: Iceland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The number crunchers' favourites play

The number crunchers' favourites

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Cup has only just kicked off, but a surprise winner has already emerged: Iceland.

That's according to a study looking at which of the countries competing in Russia scores most on an array of indicators of economic and financial health.

The report released Friday by Denmark's Saxo Bank amounts to a yellow card to Latin America's footballing powers, warning that yawning levels of inequality hamper their efforts to translate on-field success into the real world.

In contrast, according to the evaluation by eight number-crunchers led by the bank's senior quantitative analyst, the match-ups would see Iceland defeat Denmark in the economic World Cup final.

Saxo investment officer Steen Jakobsen laughed off suggestions that the study showed a pro-Nordic bias.

"I'm no big Denmark fan, in economics or football, but we did it entirely as a mathematical exercise," he told AFP by phone from Copenhagen.

The study measured the World Cup competitors by analysing their inflation; unemployment; stock market (or oil market, for Iran); spread of credit default swaps; and Gini coefficient, a measure of economic inequality.

Iceland may be a footballing minnow but caused a shock at Euro 2016 by knocking out former world champions England, and is recovering strongly from its collapse in the 2008 financial crisis.

On Saxo's measures, Japan would beat Germany in the third-placed playoff. Other teams in the top 10 were South Korea, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Poland and England.

Brazil, Argentina, Spain would all be knocked out in the group stage, hurt in part by poor readings for the Gini coefficient.

"Footballing culture is almost inversely correlated with the economics," Jakobsen said. "The greater lesson is we have to be in this together."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Football

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson attends a training session in Kabardinka
Football Iceland coach baulks at World Cup 'miracle' tag
After consecutive defeats in their friendly encounters in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will hope they have addressed all issues ahead of their opener against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match
Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard has signed a four-year deal after a successful period on loan last season from PSG
Football Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal
Germany will need Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira to control the midfield against Mexico
Football Five World Cup questions Germany must answer