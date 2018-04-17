Home > Sports > Football >

Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden legend hints at return for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from the Sweden national team after Euro 2016.

  Published:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic play

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

(Press association)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a return to the Swedish national team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ibrahimovic retired from international after a 1-0 defeat by Belgium in Sweden’s last group stage match at Euro 2016, which saw them exit the competition.

Since his departure, Sweden navigated a difficult group to finish second and later knocked out four-time World Cup winners Italy in the playoff rounds.

The Swedish icon has however dropped his biggest hint of him making the 23 man list for the World Cup when he posted a message on his official Twitter account which said, “The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018.”

 

The 36-year-old has been in sensational form since his move from Manchester United to the Major League Soccer (MLS) with LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic who is Sweden’s highest goalscorer with 62 goals will is hailed as Sweden's greatest player after winning country’s player of the year for a record 11 times.

Today my second TV commercial for @bethardofficial airs in the Nordics

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimovi#emo#xIc=## (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

 

Now recovered from a serious knee injury suffered in an Europa League game against Anderlecht, Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in three games since his debut for Galaxy.

Head coach of the Swedish national team Janne Andersson is yet to confirm if Ibrahimovic will make a surprise return out of retirement for the summer football fiesta.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Ibarhimovic now plays in the Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy. (AP)

Sweden are in group F of the FIFA World Cup alongside defending champions Germany, South Korea, and Mexico.

Sweden play friendlies against Peru and Denmark before their first group game of the world cup against South Korea on Monday, June 18.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

