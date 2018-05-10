news

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that midfielder Alex Iwobi will improve under the yet to be named manager of the North London club.

Arsenal are set to lose Arsene Wenger who will step down from his role at the end of the season .

Iwobi is among the youngsters that have been integrated into the first team from the academy by Wenger.

Supporters of Arsenal have been wondering what will happen to the clubs young players under the incoming manager.

Wright has however cleared the doubts of Arsenal supporters when he gave his opinion on the issue as a pundit on the BBC.

Wright who is Arsenal’s second highest top scorer stated that the new manager will be able to bring out the best out of the Iwobi and the clubs youngsters.

“When you look at (Ainsley) Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, (Kostantinos) Mavropanos, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, if that’s all they’ve got (on Arsenal’s young players), I feel those players are good enough to go to the next level with somebody who is going to coach them and help them progress,” Wright said.

Wright also stated that the young players will also be ready to work under a new manager.

“Anybody that is looking to progress the players, young or old (manager), as long as they are ready to promote people from the academy like the boys I’ve just named,” Wright concluded.

Iwobi was unable to save Arsenal as they lost 3-1 to Leicester City in a Premier League encounter .

He is expected to return to action when Arsenal travel for Arsene Wenger's last game in charge of against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, May 13.