Niger Tornadoes left-back Hussaini Isah dies after okada accident

Niger Tornadoes left-back dies in accident

Hussaini Isah was involved in an accident with an okada which led to his death.

  • Published:
Hussaini Isah play

Hussaini Isah

(Hussaini Isah)
Niger Tornadoes left-back Hussaini Isah has been confirmed dead after an accident with an 'okada' on Monday, May 14.

The left-back was involved in a motorbike accident at Maitumbi Road, Minna, which resulted in him passing away.

Hussaini who played for Niger Tornadoes in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) was confirmed dead through a sorrowful message on his club's official Twitter account which said, “With sorrow heart, we painfully announced the sudden exit of our dedicated and humble defender Hussaini Isah, who lost his life this Monday evening.”

 

“The defender who just returned to the team after a match suspension due to yellow card accumulation was hit by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okada along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State.”

 

Hussaini was involved in action as his team played out a 1-1 draw with Kwara United in a matchday, 21 league fixture played on Sunday, May 13 at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

Hussaini is the second NPFL player to pass away this season following the death of former Kano Pillars player Chinedu Udoji who was involved in a car crash in February 2018.

