Home > Sports > Football >

'Hunted' Germany hungry for back-to-back World Cup titles

Football 'Hunted' Germany hungry for back-to-back World Cup titles

Joachim Loew believes Germany will be hunted "like never before" when they attempt to become the first team for 56 years to successfully defend the World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany head coach Joachim Loew expects 'die Mannschaft' will be hunted like never before at the World Cup in Russia as they prepare to defend their 2014 title. play

Germany head coach Joachim Loew expects 'die Mannschaft' will be hunted like never before at the World Cup in Russia as they prepare to defend their 2014 title.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Joachim Loew believes Germany will be hunted "like never before" when they attempt to become the first team for 56 years to successfully defend the World Cup in Russia.

Brazil, who lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1958 and 1962, were the last team to win back-to-back titles, but Germany's head coach Loew says his squad must show the necessary hunger to repeat their Brazil 2014 triumph.

"Germany will be hunted like never before, and near-superhuman forces will be needed if we want to end up becoming world champions again," warned Loew.

Loew sees Brazil -- who beat Germany 1-0 in a friendly in Berlin in March, -- Spain, England, France and Argentina as Germany's main threats at Russia 2018.

"Only us, as world champions, have anything to lose."

Germany have reached at least the semi-finals of every major tournament since the 2006 World Cup finals with Loew in charge.

(FromL) German national football team head coach Joachim Loew watches German national football team defender Jonathan Tah, German national football team forward Leroy Sane and German national football team defender Jonas Hector taking part in a training session at the Rungghof training center on May 29, 2018 in Girlan, near Bolzano, northern Italy, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. The "Mannschaft" will remain in Rungghof until June 7, 2018. play

(FromL) German national football team head coach Joachim Loew watches German national football team defender Jonathan Tah, German national football team forward Leroy Sane and German national football team defender Jonas Hector taking part in a training session at the Rungghof training center on May 29, 2018 in Girlan, near Bolzano, northern Italy, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. The "Mannschaft" will remain in Rungghof until June 7, 2018.

(AFP)

Under his stewardship, Germany have cemented their reputation as a tournament team capable of raising their performances for the big occasions.

The 58-year-old stepped up from his role as assistant to replace Jurgen Klinsmann as head coach in 2006 and Germany went on to finish as runners-up at Euro 2008, then third at the 2010 World Cup.

His crowning moment was when Mario Goetze scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final.

However, Loew enhanced his status in Germany by winning the 2017 Confederations Cup, beating Chile 1-0 in the St Petersburg final, despite his brave decision to take an inexperienced squad to Russia and rest his star players.

His reward was a contract extension which will carry him through to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

His record of 106 wins in 160 matches, with 30 draws and 24 defeats, gives him a win ratio of 66 percent.

He narrowly missed a German national team record in March when Gabriel Jesus' winning goal for Brazil in Berlin robbed Loew of a 23rd consecutive game without defeat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheomabullet
3 Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World...bullet

Football

Victor Moses
Victor Moses Chelsea star joins Super Eagles camp in London
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard Chelsea legend appointed manager of Derby County
Ex-Super Eagles captain, Jay Jay Okocha thinks that Ivorian international Yaya Toure is the only deserving for the 2014 CAF Footballer of the year award; describing him as a natural talent.
Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha Super Eagles great has the most dribbles of a World Cup game in 52 years
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling Manchester City star says Nigeria vs England will be physical