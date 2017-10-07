How Super Eagles spent Friday in camp ahead of Zambia game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria spent the majority of their fifth day in camp in team meetings ahead of the clash against Zambia having team meetings.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in camp for their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia which will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

A day before the game, the team had several meetings in-between breakfast and lunch to discuss tactics and game plan.

A source close to the team told Pulse Sports that they have been lots of video studying of the Zambians ahead of the game.

At about 5 pm they arrived in the stadium for their final preparation and training session before the game.

Before training, the team met and posed for photos with new sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before a light training session on the practice pitch.

The first training session lasted about 40 minutes before they moved to the main pitch for a closed-door training.

After training, the Super Eagles had dinner and retired early to their rooms.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria need a win against Zambia to seal qualification to the World Cup instead of waiting for the last matchday of the qualifiers.