How Super Eagles players spent their Christmas

This is how a host of Super Eagles stars celebrated their Christmas.

Super Eagles players joined billions of Christians around the world to celebrate the Christmas season.

While some of them are on break from their various leagues, some others are still with their club sides preparing for games.

How Super Eagles stars spent Christmas

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was busy preparing for the tight schedule in the Premier League with Arsenal but he also had time to release a photo and video of him with his dad, mum and sister.

 

The Arsenal star and his family are heard singing the Christmas song as they all wore a shade of red in the festive mood.

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was also in Christmas mood with his wife and twin daughters. The Tianjin TEDA midfielder shared a photo of him and his family in a pool.

Poohdom wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

 

In a photo shared on his social media pages, Kelechi Iheanacho wears a cool Christmas jumper which he complimented with designer glasses. “Merry Christmas to you all,” he wrote.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho in Christmas mood (Twitter/Kelechi Iheanacho)

 

2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hero Sunday Mba seems to be waiting on a gift from Santa Claus writing; “Merry christmas, Dear santa i hve been a good boY!

Merry christmas ... Dear santa i hve been a good boY !

A post shared by Sunday Mba...(MON) (@sundaymba19) on

 

It was a quiet and family time for Ahmed Musa who shared a photo of him and his new wife Juliet Ejue.

A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on

 

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain Vincent Enyeama shared a photo of him and his family-wife and three kids. “Merry Christmas Everyone,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Merry Christmas Everyone

A post shared by Mrs Enyeama (@promisevincent) on

 

It was party time for Watford striker Isaac Success who posted a photo of him wearing a Gucci shirt and sneakers. “Merry Christmas everyone !stay blessed,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Merry Christmas everyone !stay blessed #emo#8J+Pvw==##

A post shared by ISAAC SUCCESS (@isaacsuccess11) on

 

Odion Ighalo is in Lagos with his family after his debut season in China with Changchun Yatai. He spent his Christmas with kids at the Chosen child orphanage home in Lagos.

Celebrating my Christmas with the kids at chosen child orphanage home#emo#8J+Pvw==##

A post shared by Jude (@ighalojude) on

 

Newly married Anthony Ujah spent his Christmas in Benue State. He shared a photo of himself and his wife. “Merry Christmas from us,” he wrote.

Merry Christmas from us #emo#77iP###emo#8J+Nvg==##

A post shared by Tony U (@ujah21) on

 

Brown Ideye and his family spent Christmas at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

 

