How Nigerian players fared in Europa League qualifiers

How Nigerian players fared in Europa League qualifiers

We take a look at some Nigerian players who played in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

Moses Simon play Moses Simon was one of the Nigerian players that were in Europa League actions (Vincent Van Doornick / Isosport)

A couple of Nigerian players were in action in Europa League qualifiers on Thursday, July 27.

We start from England where Nigerian born England player Ademola Lookman was introduced late in came on in the closing Everton’s 1-0 home win over Slovakian side Ruzomberok.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman in action for Everton ( Alan Martin/Action Plus via Getty Images)

 

In Belgium, Super Eagles forward Moses Simon played for 90 minutes but could not help Gent who were forced to a 1-1 home draw against Austrian side Altach.

Simon’s compatriot Samuel kalu was introduced before the commencement of the second half and also could not help Gent to get the winner.

Midfielder Rilwan Hassan’s 33rd-minute goal was not enough to prevent defeat for Midtjylland who were beaten 3-2 away at Arka Gdynia.

Another Nigerian, striker Paul Onuachu did not score for Midtjylland and was substituted in added time.

Nigerian forward Alhaji Gero was on for 45 minutes as his Swedish club Oestersunds FK beat CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg 1-0.

Forward Joseph Akpala played for 64 minutes but could not prevent Oostende from a 4-2 loss to their host of the night Olympique Marseille.

Hungarian side Videoeton FC lost 2-1 away at Bordeaux with Nigerian player Ezekiel Henty. Henty was making his Europa League debut.

