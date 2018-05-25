Home > Sports > Football >

How Real Madrid won three Champions League finals in four years

Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years

Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years on Saturday as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane play

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years on Saturday as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

Here, we look at how Real held their nerve at the last stage to lift the cup in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

2013-14: Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid

Real had waited 12 years to win their 10th European crown, "La Decima", a feat that had swelled with importance the longer the delay dragged on. Beating city rivals and La Liga champions Atletico, who themselves had reached their first final since 1974, added some extra spice but the match is perhaps best remembered for the arrival of Gareth Bale, in his first season at the club, both at the back post in extra-time to head Real in front and as a star at the club. It proved a knock-out blow for Atleti, who had come within a whisker of pulling off their dream upset, only for Sergio Ramos to head in an equaliser in the third minute of added time, cancelling out Diego Godin´s opener. After Bale´s intervention, Marcelo and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo made sure of the triumph.

2015-16: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Real win on penalties)

After losing to Juventus in the semis in 2015, Real reclaimed the trophy a year later, again against Atletico, this time on penalties. Zinedine Zidane, appointed five months earlier, joined the select group of those to have won Europe's most prestigious club competition both as a player and a coach while Bale proved his worth again with a dynamic, high-octane performance. It was difficult not to sympathise with Atleti, who had now twice come so close, but in the end, left with nothing. On this occasion, it was the post that proved the difference, Juanfran's penalty coming back off the woodwork and allowing Ronaldo to sweep home the decisive spot-kick. The Portugese celebrated in typical style, with his shirt off, muscles flexed, roaring towards the crowd.

2016-17: Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus

Ronaldo stole the show, principally from Mario Mandzukic who had scored one of the great Champions League goals, as the ball pinged between four Juventus players, without touching the grass, before Mandzukic chested and volleyed into the top corner. By the end, that superb strike had been relegated by Ronaldo's contribution, which included two goals, the 599th and 600th of his career, that left Juve crumpled in a heap. Casemiro put Real in front, with the young Marco Asensio adding a fourth late on after Juan Cuadrado´s red card reduced the Italians to 10 men. Bale had not been deemed fit enough to start but Ronaldo played like two Galacticos, having also scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals and five goals in the two legs of the quarters. A remarkable surge to a fourth Champions League title.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
2 Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal managerbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the...bullet

Related Articles

Football Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title
Mohamed Salah Boots of Liverpool star displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum
Football Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years in Qatar
Football Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery
Football Pochettino ends speculation over Spurs future by signing new deal
Football Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final
Football Price hikes spell misery for fans at Champions League final
Football Henderson praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory
Football Ronaldo versus Salah -- the Ballon d'Or on the line?

Football

Ousmane Dembele, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe
2018 FIFA World Cup Pogba, Mbappe, French stars ride bicycles as they prepare for tournament
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles Mikel, Ogu join camp, 29 players now in Uyo with only Victor Moses missing
Lionel Messi
2018 FIFA World Cup Ikechukwu Ezenwa says he will stop Lionel Messi for 180m Nigerians
Five to forget: Jurgen Klopp has lost his last five finals as a coach
Jurgen Klopp Manager seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals