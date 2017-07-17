How Emmanuel Adebayor's family stopped his Real Madrid move

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that his family prevented him from signing a permanent deal with Real Madrid.

Adebayor spent the second half of the 2010-2011 season on loan at Spanish giants Real Madrid from Manchester City.

The 33-year-old has now revealed that he would have had a longer stay at the club but for his family who prevented him.

“I had done everything to stay in Real Madrid but because of my late brother, I couldn’t stay there because he sent a letter from Adebayor’s family to the club that they should not keep me,” the former Monaco, Arsenal and Manchester City striker said in a recent interview with the BBC.

“I’m not saying that’s why they didn’t keep me but it can be part of it. Even it’s 10%, it’s a lot.”

In the interview, Adebayor opened up about his relationship with his mother and other family members revealing that he doesn’t speak to them anymore.

The Togo international in 2015 had several public altercations with his family, taking to Facebook to reveal the messy details of his strained relationship with his mother, brothers, sisters and other close relatives.

In some of the Facebook post, he revealed how his brothers nearly killed him because of money and also claimed that he almost committed suicide because of the issues with his family.

“It’s a tough one, it’s a difficult one. I think I made the right decision to go public because what I have been through,” the former Tottenham striker said in the BBC interview.

“I don’t talk to my family but I talk to my friends,” he added.

“Whenever they want to talk to me, I’m available to talk to anyone because I’m a good believer.”

Adebayor also accused his family of only caring about his bank account and not about him.

“They will never call to you ask ‘are you injured’, ‘are you okay’?” Adebayor also said.

“You would play a game, a couple of times like that and get injured. They would never call you the next day to see if you are okay.

“Whenever they call you is to ask for something.”

Despite the falling out, the striker revealed that he still has huge respect for his mother who was there for him during difficult times.