Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

How Emmanuel Adebayor's family stopped his Real Madrid move

Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing for Real Madrid

  • Published:
Emmanuel Adebayor play Emmanuel Adebayor says his family stopped him from joining Real Madrid (Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Adebayor 'you are a liar' sister hits back at Togolese player
Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese striker reveals more dirty details about his brother, Rotimi
Emmanuel Adebayor Crystal Palace striker snubs Togo to focus on club
Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese striker refuses apology from mum, siblings
Emmanuel Adebayor Striker's Nigerian kinsmen call for reconciliation
Emmanuel Adebayor Striker says family problems nearly led him to suicide
Emmanuel Adebayor Tottenham gives striker time off to sort family issues
Emmanuel Adebayor Younger brother of Tottenham striker denies stealing 21 phones
Emmanuel Adebayor Younger brother of Togolese player apologises for theft
Photo Emmanuel Adebayor's brother who stole 21 phones in France
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that his family prevented him from signing a permanent deal with Real Madrid.

Adebayor spent the second half of the 2010-2011 season on loan at Spanish giants Real Madrid from Manchester City.

The 33-year-old has now revealed that he would have had a longer stay at the club but for his family who prevented him.

Emmanuel Adebayor play Emmanuel Adebayor wanted Real Madrid permanent stay after his loan stint in 2010-2011 season (Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

 

I had done everything to stay in Real Madrid but because of my late brother, I couldn’t stay there because he sent a letter from Adebayor’s family to the club that they should not keep me,” the former Monaco, Arsenal and Manchester City striker said in a recent interview with the BBC.

I’m not saying that’s why they didn’t keep me but it can be part of it. Even it’s 10%, it’s a lot.”

In the interview, Adebayor opened up about his relationship with his mother and other family members revealing that he doesn’t speak to them anymore.

The Togo international in 2015 had several public altercations with his family, taking to Facebook to reveal the messy details of his strained relationship with his mother, brothers, sisters and other close relatives.

In some of the Facebook post, he revealed how his brothers nearly killed him because of money and also claimed that he almost committed suicide because of the issues with his family.

  play Emmanuel Adebayor has a well documented dispute with his mum (Metro)

 

It’s a tough one, it’s a difficult one. I think I made the right decision to go public because what I have been through,” the former Tottenham striker said in the BBC interview. 

In the interview, Adebayor opened up about his relationship with his mother and other family members revealing that he doesn’t speak to them anymore.

  play Emmanuel Adebayor says he does not talk to any one in his family (Facebook/Emmanuel Adebayor)

I don’t talk to my family but I talk to my friends,” he added.

Whenever they want to talk to me, I’m available to talk to anyone because I’m a good believer.”

Adebayor also accused his family of only caring about his bank account and not about him.

They will never call to you ask ‘are you injured’, ‘are you okay’?” Adebayor also said. 

You would play a game, a couple of times like that and get injured. They would never call you the next day to see if you are okay.

“Whenever they call you is to ask for something.

Despite the falling out, the striker revealed that he still has huge respect for his mother who was there for him during difficult times.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends' World Cup'bullet
2 Carl Ikeme Man City goalkeeper visits Super Eagles goalkeeperbullet
3 Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in Londonbullet

Football

Curacao's midfielder Leandro Bacuna (L) and Mexico's defender Jair Pereira (C) jump for the ball as Curacao's forward Gino van Kessel watches (R) during the second half of their CONCACAF Gold Cup match at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico blanks Curacao to reach quarters
Bamba Kane
Senegal African country puts sporting events on hold
Cameroon international striker Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan in France, the Premier League club said
Clinton Njie Cameroonian striker seals permanent Marseille switch
Darren Mattocks (R) of Jamaica celebrates with teammate Owayne Gordon after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on July 16, 2017
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica, El Salvador secure spots in competition quarters