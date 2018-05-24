How Alex Iwobi monitored Emery’s Arsenal appointment from Uyo

news

As the rest of the football world was following up on the update of Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery, Alex Iwobi was in Super Eagles camp in Uyo preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The biggest news in world football and sports in general on Wednesday, May 23, was the confirmation of Emery as the new Arsenal boss to replace Arsene Wenger .

Arsenal confirmed Emery as their new head coach in the morning of Wednesday while Iwobi was in training with the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The 22-year-old was later seen looking into a phone with his dad after training, maybe catching up with the news.

Prior knowledge

Iwobi alongside other Arsenal players had been informed by the club of Emery's appointment on Monday night, so getting news from his father was just confirmation of what he had heard the night before.

Iwobi then headed to the Le Meridian Hotel after training and he was resting after lunch while Emery was being unveiled by Arsenal.

Later in the evening, he was seen at the indoor gym of the hotel. Iwobi was in full spirit, laughing and dancing in the gym as he filmed an interview.

He later joined his teammates for a game of volley ball and head tennis at the hotel.

All efforts by local journalists to get his words on the new Arsenal appointment were futile.

When I threw the question at him, he just smiled and walked away.