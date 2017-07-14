Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Hossam El Badry :  CAF suspends Al-Ahly coach over BeIn Sports boycott

Egypt and several of its allies cut diplomatic relations with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting extremism.

Coach of Egyptian side Al Ahly Hossam El Badry pictured during their African Champions League (CAF) group stage match with Cameroon's Cotonsport at Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria on July 8, 2017 play

Coach of Egyptian side Al Ahly Hossam El Badry pictured during their African Champions League (CAF) group stage match with Cameroon's Cotonsport at Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria on July 8, 2017

(AFP/File)

Al-Ahly coach Hossam El Badry has been suspended for one match by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after boycotting a press conference over the presence of the Qatari-owned BeIn Sports channel.

Egypt and several of its allies cut diplomatic relations with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting extremism. The Eygptian FA and its respective clubs then decided to boycott BeIn Sports as a result.

On June 20, ahead of Al-Ahly's CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, El Badry walked out of a press conference due to a BeIn Sports microphone being in the room.

He eventually returned a few minutes later but covered up the microphone.

El Badry and his players then refused to grant the broadcaster an interview after their match against Cameroonians Coton Sport in Alexandria last Sunday.

CAF said in a statement that El Badry violated "directives and guidelines related to media operations", and also slapped the coach with a $10,000 fine.

