Holloway leaves QPR amid reports of McClaren move

Ian Holloway has been sacked by QPR amid reports that former England manager Steve McClaren is set to take charge of the Championship club.

Holloway joined the west London team for a second spell in November 2016.

But the former Millwall boss leaves Loftus Road with 12 months remaining on his contract after QPR finished 16th in the Championship this season.

Holloway won only 26 of his 80 games with QPR and it was reported earlier this week that McClaren, out of work since leaving his role as coaching consultant at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in December, is being lined up to take over.

"On behalf of the board we are hugely grateful to Ian for his incredible efforts during his time with us," QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said.

"He joined us at a critical stage as we looked to reduce the wage bill, bring in younger talent and remain competitive on the pitch at the same time.

"However, we are now looking to take the next step as we continue to work through what is a vital period of transition for the football club."

McClaren was England manager for 16 months in 2006 and 2007, he had a three-month stint as assistant at QPR under then boss Harry Redknapp in 2013 and has since had spells as Newcastle and Derby manager.