Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hierro dodges questions on future after Spain World Cup defeat

Football Hierro dodges questions on future after Spain World Cup defeat

Spain coach Fernando Hierro said it was not the right time to contemplate his future after his team crashed out to World Cup hosts Russia on penalties in the last 16.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain's coach Fernando Hierro comforts defender Jordi Alba after loosing a penalty shootout against Russia play

Spain's coach Fernando Hierro comforts defender Jordi Alba after loosing a penalty shootout against Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain coach Fernando Hierro said it was not the right time to contemplate his future after his team crashed out to World Cup hosts Russia on penalties in the last 16.

Koke and Iago Aspas saw their spot-kicks saved by Igor Akinfeev as Russia prevailed 4-3 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in Moscow.

Hierro was drafted in as coach on the eve of the tournament when Julen Lopetegui was sacked after it was announced he would take over the Real Madrid job next season.

"That doesn't not worry me, I don't think it's something for right now," said Hierro when asked about his future in the role.

"Now we need to share this difficult moment. We all wanted to great things at this tournament.

"We're talking about a generation of extraordinary players and we haven't been performing at the level we expect in the World Cup."

Hierro rejected any suggestion the team would have fared better had the Spanish federation not decided to axe Lopetegui after arriving in Russia.

"We had opportunities to win this match but we ended up in a penalty shootout which is basically a lottery, and we weren't lucky," he said.

"I don't think you can talk about the team breaking down or there being any sort of collapse," the former Real Madrid captain said.

"In football there's a fine line between winning and losing."

Spain have not lost over 90 minutes since they were knocked out by Italy in the last 16 at the European Championship in France.

However, they won just one of four games in Russia after Hierro took over the reins.

"We're going home after 24 matches without losing," Hierro said. "This is sad but we have to accept it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Football

Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev (C) celebrates with Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov after beating Spain in the World Cup round of 16
Football Putin put no pressure on Russia to beat Spain at World Cup: Kremlin
Juan Carlos Osorio says Mexico will not sit back against Brazil
Football Mexico target breaking double hoodoo in World Cup clash with Brazil
Here are Twitter reactions as Russia knockout Spain 4-3 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.
World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty shoot-out
Neymar is back to his best, says Brazil coach Tite
Football Neymar primed for World Cup clash against Mexico: Tite