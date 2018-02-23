Here is what to expect at the World Cup Trophy Tour in Nigeria

news

FIFA has already kicked off pre-tournament celebrations that includes the World Cup Trophy Tour .

This means you don’t have to be in Russia to see the most coveted prize in football - with the World Cup Tournament just four months away, the excitement is inbound to Nigeria with the World Cup Trophy Tour.

In case you wondering what the World Cup Trophy Tour is, let’s have a quick recap.

The World Cup Trophy Tour is a part of the build-up to the tournament which allows fans around the world to see the original trophy up close and take a selfie.

Run in association with FIFA's long-term partner Coca-Cola, the tour is billed as an "exciting and exclusive experience" and you can follow the conversations using the hashtag #ReadyFor.

Coca-Cola has announced that the trophy would also be coming to Nigeria, where fans will be thrilled to fun games, music from their favourite celebrities and of course get to hang out with the original World Cup Trophy.

ALSO READ: Coca-Cola is doing the unusual for a VVIP ticket to see the World Cup trophy

The Official FIFA World Cup Mascot will also be coming in to Abuja and Lagos. You can spot the Mascot at your favourite Malls and don’t forget to take a selfie too.

Football and music have always been the right ingredients that stir human emotions across the globe. Nigerians should be looking forward to have loads of memorable fun At the Trophy Tour Event.