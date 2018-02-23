Home > Sports > Football >

Here is what to expect at the World Cup Trophy Tour in Nigeria

World Cup Trophy Tour Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria

The World Cup Trophy Tour is a part of the build-up to the tournament which allows fans around the world to see the original trophy up close

  • Published:
Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria play

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA has already kicked off pre-tournament celebrations that includes the World Cup Trophy Tour.

This means you don’t have to be in Russia to see the most coveted prize in football - with the World Cup Tournament just four months away, the excitement is inbound to Nigeria with the World Cup Trophy Tour.

In case you wondering what the World Cup Trophy Tour is, let’s have a quick recap.

The World Cup Trophy Tour is a part of the build-up to the tournament which allows fans around the world to see the original trophy up close and take a selfie.

FIFA World Cup arrives Nigeria in March for global tour play World Cup Trophy Tour Aircraft (File)

 

Run in association with FIFA's long-term partner Coca-Cola, the tour is billed as an "exciting and exclusive experience" and you can follow the conversations using the hashtag #ReadyFor.

Coca-Cola has announced that the trophy would also be coming to Nigeria, where fans will be thrilled to fun games, music from their favourite celebrities and of course get to hang out with the original World Cup Trophy.

ALSO READ: Coca-Cola is doing the unusual for a VVIP ticket to see the World Cup trophy

The Official FIFA World Cup Mascot will also be coming in to Abuja and Lagos. You can spot the Mascot at your favourite Malls and don’t forget to take a selfie too.

Football and music have always been the right ingredients that stir human emotions across the globe. Nigerians should be looking forward to have loads of memorable fun At the Trophy Tour Event.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Champions League 5 things we learnt from Tuesday's gamesbullet
2 Pulse Analysis Victor Moses had his best performance of the season...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cupbullet

Related Articles

Football Wydad set to stretch Moroccan winning run as VAR debuts
Football FIFA says it trusts Russia to ensure safe World Cup despite clashes
Eden Hazard Belgian midfielder happy at Chelsea despite Madrid links
Football Nine arrests over Bilbao v Spartak fan violence
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss set to name squad for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Amaju Pinnick NFF boss wants Infantino to consider Nigeria for FIFA tournament hosting rights
Gianni Infantino FIFA president supports NFF's plan to have football pitches in every Nigerian street
Euro 2016 Germany nabs Russian hooligan over attack on England fan

Football

Police made nine arrests during violence before Thursday's Europa League match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow in which a Spanish police officer died of a heart attack
Football Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble
FIFA World Cup arrives Nigeria in March for global tour
World Cup Trophy Tour Check out this hilarious Vox Pop on the meaning of FIFA
Charged: Pep Guardiola sporting the yellow ribbon
Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
War of words: Chelsea coach Antonio Conte
Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash