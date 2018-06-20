Here is a chance to win fantastic prizes during the 2018 world cup

Pulse.ng logo
Do you know and love football? Do you want to win fantastic prizes? Then Fantastic.ng is what you have been waiting for. Here is your chance to show off your football knowledge while winning prizes at ZERO cost.

Fantastic.ng is a DAILY fantasy soccer platform where you simply select an 11 man team within a set budget. You earn points based on the real life statistical performance of your selected players and the contestant with the highest points total wins the contest. Contests can last for just for one day or a typical match weekend.

No cash payment is required to join our contests but we have our in app currency called Fancoins which can be earned in various ways (logging in every day, referring friends with your unique referral link, filling in your full profile or going to our “Earn Coins” section where you can answer simple polls, surveys or watch videos.

Highlights

Fantastic.ng covers all the big club competitions (EPL, Laliga, SerieA, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Champions league)

Fantastic.ng is a partner of OPTA the no 1 sports data provider in the world

Fantastic.ng is the official fantasy sports partner for the Spanish La Liga in Nigeria

Fantastic.ng or our partner sponsors provide ALL prizes to our Fans

So why not sign up today at www.fantastic.ng to join our fast growing community. We are currently the only Nigerian platform hosting FREE daily FIFA world cup contest where our Fans have been winning prizes. We also have a World Cup grand prize of a brand new Samsung S9 mobile phone.

Once you sign up, click on “how to play” for instructions and you can follow our social media channels @playfantasticng for regular updates.

