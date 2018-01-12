news

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru has revealed how he went up against one of the best defenders in the world Dani Alves in a Champions League game.

Onyekuru who is currently nursing an injury has been at Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan from Everton .

At Anderlecht, the 20-year-old had the opportunity of playing in the Champions League where he has come across a host of high profile names.

Among these names is Paris Saint-Germain star Alves whom the attacker came up against when Anderlecht faced the French giants twice in 2017/2018 Champions League Group B fixtures.

In an interview with Pulse Sports, Onyekuru revealed that playing against Alves has been one of his most memorable encounters of his budding career.

Memorable meetingS

“I think it was the game against PSG, playing against the highest signing in the history of football Neymar and also playing against Alves because I normally watch him,” the Super Eagles star told Pulse Sports.

“I was just very happy because I watched how Cristiano Ronaldo tried to get past Dani Alves.

“I remember the night before the game, I went through some El-Clasico clips, I tried to watch something about Ronaldo and how he normally gets past Alves.

“Then all of a sudden I just stopped, I said okay, it’s better I do it my way.”

He further recalled how he got motivated with the Champions League anthem before the game how he tried to beat the defender on some occasions.

“I got a chance to meet Alves one on one which I tried to get past him and I was happy,” he said.

“Before the game ended I went to meet him and I was like ‘we watched you play as a kid and it’s a pleasure for me to play against you’.

“He told me I’m a young and good player and urged me to continue like that.”