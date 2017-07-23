Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Henry Onyekuru wins Belgian Supercup with Anderlecht

Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlecht

The 20-year-old lifted the Belgian Supercup with his new club following their 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem.

  • Published:
Kara Mbodji‏ and Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru (right) has won his first trophy at Anderlecht (Twitter/Anderlecht)

Just less than three weeks after joining Anderlecht, Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has won his first trophy with the Belgian club.

Onyekuru was unveiled by Anderlecht in the first week of July after his loan move immediately he signed for Everton from KAS Eupen.

 

The 20-year-old lifted the Belgian Supercup with his new club following their 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem.

Anderlecht win Belgian Supercup play Anderlecht won Belgian Supercup following a 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem (Twitter/Anderlecht)

 

Sofiane Hanni and Adrien Trebel scored the goals for Anderlecht to come back from a goal down after Davy De Fauw put SV Zulte-Waregem ahead in the third minute.

Onyekuru came in the 64th minute of the game played at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

Another Nigerian Peter Olayinka was on from the start for Zulte Waregem. Olayinka is on loan from Gent.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

