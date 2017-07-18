Henry Onyekuru scores on Anderlecht debut

All eyes were on Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru on his debut for Anderlecht after completing a loan move from Everton.

Onyekuru was snapped up by Everton after an impressive season with KAS Eupen in Belgium where he scored 22 league goals.

Not sure if he is ready for the Premier League, Everton immediately threw him out on loan back to Belgium but this time with Champions Anderlecht.

Onyekuru is much known at the club following his exploits last season when he finished joint-top scorer in the Belgian First Division A last season.

In his first game for the Anderlecht, Onyekuru didn’t disappoint scoring in the 87th minute of their 2-0 win over second division Belgian side Lierse SK 2-0.

“Since I joined, it has been good, I met the team in full preparation, so it took a little time to catch up with them, but now I can say everything is good and I’m ready to push for the next season,” Onyekuru told club website after the game.

“I’m happy with my first game for the team and, we came out victorious and I was able to score a goal for the team in my first game so I’m very excited at the moment.

“So far, it has been good at the training with everyone pushing hard and the coaches advising the team to do better, so at the moment, we have good feelings at the club and we are looking forward to starting the competition.”

Onyekuru will be aiming to help Anderlecht retain the Belgian First Division A next season and also look to impress in the Champions League.