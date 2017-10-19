Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Henry Onyekuru, Kalu Samuel make Team of the Week in Belgium

Henry Onyekuru, Kalu Samuel Nigerian players make Team of the Week in Belgium

Onyekuru’s Anderlecht are fifth on the Belgian First Division A table after 10 games, while Gent are 12th.

  • Published:
Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru (VI Images via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian players Henry Onyekuru and Kalu Samuel have made the Belgian First Division A Team of the Week following their braces for their respective clubs.

Onyekuru netted twice as Anderlecht beat KC Mechelen 4-3 in the Matchday 10 of the season while  Kalu, a 66th-minute substitute for Gent, scored the two goals in their 2-0 home win over Waasland-Beveren.

Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru celebrates after scoring for Anderlecht (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)

 

For these goals, the Nigerian players were included in the Belgian First Division A Team of the Week.

Onyekuru who is on loan from Everton now has seven goals for Anderlecht this season while Kalu opened his account this season with the brace.

Kalu Samuel play Kalu Samuel celebrates with his teammates after their win (Twitter/KAA Gent‏)

 

Onyekuru’s Anderlecht are fifth on the Belgian First Division A table after 10 games, while Gent are 12th.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet
2 Super Eagles NFF to receive N4.5B from FIFA after qualifying for 2018...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Related Articles

Champions League Moses benched, Onyekuru, Emenike suffer defeats
Nigerians Abroad Moses wins with Chelsea, Onyekuru, Onazi on target in Europe
Nigerians Abroad Moses, Iwobi clash in England, Onyekuru scores
Champions League 'MCN' all score as PSG thump Anderlecht
Nigerian Players Abroad Onyekuru, Ighalo on fire, Iwobi suffers defeat, Uzoho debuts in La Liga

Football

Imama Amapakabo
Imama Amapakabo New El-Kanemi coach gets a car from Borno State Governor Shettima
Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar
Champions League 5 things we learnt from Matchday 3 fixtures
Benfica's goalkeeper Mile Svilar became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Champions League game aged just 18 years and 52 days on October 18, 2017
Champions League Goalkeeping gaffe hands Man Utd win at Benfica
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring during their match against Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017
Champions League Chelsea snatch draw as Man Utd edge Benfica