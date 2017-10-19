Nigerian players Henry Onyekuru and Kalu Samuel have made the Belgian First Division A Team of the Week following their braces for their respective clubs.

Onyekuru netted twice as Anderlecht beat KC Mechelen 4-3 in the Matchday 10 of the season while Kalu, a 66th-minute substitute for Gent, scored the two goals in their 2-0 home win over Waasland-Beveren.

For these goals, the Nigerian players were included in the Belgian First Division A Team of the Week.

Onyekuru who is on loan from Everton now has seven goals for Anderlecht this season while Kalu opened his account this season with the brace.

Onyekuru’s Anderlecht are fifth on the Belgian First Division A table after 10 games, while Gent are 12th.