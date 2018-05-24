news

Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have indicated interest in taking Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru on loan for the 2018/19 season.

Onyekuru who recently returned to training after a serious knee injury is regarded as one of the bright young talents in Europe.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht from his parent club, Premier League side Everton.

In a report by Belgian media outfit HNL, Onyekuru is admired in England while being linked with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The report states that Onyekuru has several offers including from the Turkish league but has set his sights on a move to the Bundesliga.

Onyekuru has reportedly fallen out with Anderlecht head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck who has continuously put him on the bench since he returned from a long injury.

The Nigerian forward has also reportedly arranged a meeting with Max Eberl who is the Sports Director of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Onyekuru who won the Belgium Talent of the Year award contributed nine goals in 19 appearances at the start of the season for Anderlecht before his injury.

The 20-year-old suffered a serious ligament injury in a league fixture on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 about 18 weeks ago against his former side KAS Eupen and has not recovered in time to make Gernot Rohr's 30-man provisional list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.