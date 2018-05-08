Home > Sports > Football >

Henry Onyekuru back on Anderlecht bench after 4 months injury

Henry Onyekuru has returned to Anderlecht bench after being sidelined by a knee injury.

  • Published:
Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru is now in contention to play for Anderlecht (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)
Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru was on Anderlecht’s bench for the first time in four months as they beat Club Brugge 2-1 on Sunday, May 6 in a Belgian Pro League Play-off match.

Onyekuru who has been in training working on a return to first team action was among the substitutes by Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck for the top of the table clash.

The 20-year-old suffered a serious ligament injury in a league fixture on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 about 18 weeks ago against his former side KAS Eupen which was likely to rule him out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru underwent rehabilitation at Everton (Instagram)

 

Onyekuru has, however, gone through rehabilitation at his parent club Everton before being cleared to participate in training at Anderlecht.

The Nigerian forward emerged winner of the Belgium Talent of Year award as he contributed nine goals in 19 league appearances before he sustained the injury.

He recovered from injury should be a boost to Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr as he looks forward to releasing his preliminary 35-man list for the football fiesta.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru has returned to training with Anderlecht (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)

 

The result of the encounter means that Onyekuru and his teammates have closed the gap between them and Brugge to just two points.

Onyekuru will hope to make his much-anticipated return to action when second-placed Anderlecht host third paced Standard Liege on Thursday, May 10.

