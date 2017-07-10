Henrik Mkhitaryan spotted on date with Djibril Cisse’ ex-wife

Manchester United midfielder Henrik Mkhitaryan has been spotted on a date with the ex-wife of former France international Djibril Cisse.

Mkhitaryan was pictured having a deep conversation with Jude Cisse who was married to former Liverpool striker Cisse between 2005-2012.

Jude, a former college lecturer has three children Cassius, Prince Kobe and Marley Jackson together with Cisse.

On Thursday, July 6, Mkhitaryan was pictured in London enjoying a meal with Jude at Italian restaurant San Carlo Chiccetti.

It is known what the relationship between the two is, but Mkhitaryan is not known to be in any relationship.

The 28-year-old is currently with the Manchester United in Los Angeles for a pre-season tour of the United States.

While in America, Manchester United will face LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake City, Manchester City and Real Madrid.