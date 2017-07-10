Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Henrik Mkhitaryan spotted on date with Djibril Cisse’ ex-wife

Henrik Mkhitaryan Manchester United midfielder spotted on date with Djibril Cisse’ ex-wife

Mkhitaryan was pictured on a date with Jude Cisse at an Italian restaurant in London.

  • Published:
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jude Cisse play Henrikh Mkhitaryan was spotted on a date with ex-wife of Djibril Ciss (FARRELL / BACKGRID)

Manchester United Premier League club unveil new home kit for next season 
Djibril Cisse Former Liverpool striker quits football to become full-time DJ
Premier League 2016-17 The five best goals
Djibril Cisse Former France international back in training with Auxerre
Djibril Cisse Former French striker indicted in sex tape blackmail probe
Djibril Cisse Former France striker now a DJ
Alex Ferguson Europa League victory lifted Manchester
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United midfielder Henrik Mkhitaryan has been spotted on a date with the ex-wife of former France international Djibril Cisse.

Mkhitaryan was pictured having a deep conversation with Jude Cisse who was married to former Liverpool striker Cisse between 2005-2012.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jude Cisse play Henrikh Mkhitary and Jude Cisse were pictured having a meal at an Italian restaurant in London (FARRELL / BACKGRID)

 

Jude, a former college lecturer has three children Cassius, Prince Kobe and Marley Jackson together with Cisse.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jude Cisse play Henrikh Mkhitary and Jude Cisse were pictured having a meal at an Italian restaurant in London (FARRELL / BACKGRID)

 

On Thursday, July 6, Mkhitaryan was pictured in London enjoying a meal with Jude at Italian restaurant San Carlo Chiccetti.

It is known what the relationship between the two is, but Mkhitaryan is not known to be in any relationship.

Djibril Cisse and Jude Cisse play Djibril Cisse and Jude Cisse were married from 2005 to 2012 and have three children together (ABACA/PA Images)

 

The 28-year-old is currently with the Manchester United in Los Angeles for a pre-season tour of the United States.

While in America, Manchester United will face LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake City, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemiabullet
2 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court after...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet

Football

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is Everton's record Premier League goalscorer with 68 goals after joining the Goodison Park side in 2014
Romelu Lukaku Player pays gushing farewell to Everton
Elderson Echiejile (right)
Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel Nigerian players join Turkish clubs
Carl Ikeme
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid's Ramos 'calm' over superstar's exit rumours