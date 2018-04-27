news

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Heartland FC have been docked three points and made to play their three home games behind-closed-doors because of their fans’ attack on a centre referee during a game.

The referee Yusuf Garba who was in charge of Heartland’s league matchday 18 fixture against champions Plateau United on Sunday, April 22 was injured after he was attacked for making 'questionable' calls in the game .

Garba had to be taken to a nearby hospital because of the injuries he sustained in the game.

As punishment for the crowd violence, the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the NPFL have deducted three points from Heartland FC.

The LMC have ordered the Naze Millionaires to play their next three home games at the Dan Anyiam Stadium behind closed doors.

The LMC on Friday, April 27 announced that they also fined the club N1.5m for fans encroachment after the game and their failure to restrict unauthorized persons to restricted areas during the match

For the assault on match officials, the LMC fined the club N1m and ruled that they should pay N1.25m as compensation to the match officials.

Another N500,000 fine will be paid by Heartland for their failure to use and issue matchday tickets for record and crowd control purposes, while they will pay another N1m for issuing public statement capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

For unfairly criticising and discrediting match officials who are officers or agents of the league, Heartland have also been fined N1m.

Heartland FC club manager Mobi Oparaku has also been suspended from all activities of the club for the next 10 games for his role in the incident.

Heartland FC sit in the last position in the table with 15 points from 18 games in their second season after gaining promotion to the top flight.