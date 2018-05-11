Home > Sports > Football >

Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for Chelsea's end of season award

Chelsea stars were looking at their best for the club's end of the season awards.

  • Published:
Willian, Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud, David Luiz play Chelsea stars were looking good at the end of the season awards (Chelsea FC)
Chelsea stars Eden Hazard, Willian Borges, Ngolo Kante and other teammates turned out the club’s end of the season award ceremony at Olympia, London.

Midfielder Ngolo Kante emerged winner of the Yokohama Chelsea Player of the Year from votes from the club’s supporters.

The 27-year-old was a consistent performer for the Blues with a total of 43 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking upon receiving the award, Kante thanked everyone who voted for him and looked towards a better future with Chelsea.

Ngolo Kante play Ngolo Kante was voted player of the year (Chelsea FC)

 

He said, "I want to thank everyone who voted for me and I want to enjoy this night.”

“We have a very good team, a very good team spirit, I have really enjoyed my two seasons with Chelsea and I hope we can win and do the best things in the future.”

Willian Borges was elected by his fellow players as the Players’ Player of the Year for the second time at Chelsea, and also received the award for the goal of the season.

Willian Borges play Willian won two awards on the night (Twitter/Willian Borges )

 

The 29 has contributed a total of 13 goals this season, but it was his strike against Burnley that emerged the winner of the Goal of the Season.

Willian thanked his teammates for scoring the goal that earned him the award.

He said, ”It is easy when you have players like we have to score a goal like that, and for sure it was a beautiful goal.”

Andreas Christensen play Andreas Christensen emerged Chelsea Young Player of the Year (Chelsea FC)

 

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen emerged Chelsea Young Player of the Year, the academy graduate returned from loan to take a starting place ahead of stars like David Luiz to become a breakthrough in the first team.

