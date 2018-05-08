Home > Sports > Football >

Hazard says ‘no chance’ leaving Chelsea to Manchester United

Hazard will not be leaving Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford in the transfer window.

Eden Hazard leads Chelsea to winning ways play Hazard syas no to joining Manchester United (Goal )
Chelsea star Eden Hazard has stated that there is ‘no chance’ he would join Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Hazard has been constantly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and French side Paris Saint-Germain if Chelsea fails to secure a Champions League ticket.

However, in recent weeks there has been speculation that the 28-year-old may leave Stamford Bridge for another side in England.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Hazard dismissed a possible move to Manchester United.

The 2015 PFA Player of the Year has however dismissed the speculation when he filming himself and uploaded a video on Instagram while taking a haircut at astarbarbers.

An Instagram user who supports Manchester United asked Hazard to 'come to United' .

Hazard who joined Chelsea for £32million from Lille responded ‘no chance’ to a comment which linked him with a move to Old Trafford.

Eden Hazard play Eden Hazard has rubbished rumours linking him to Old Trafford (Eden Hazard)

 

With Jose Mourinho set offload several players from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, Hazard has been linked as one of the clubs possible reinforcement and also a potential reunion with his former boss.

 

The Belgium captain has contributed 12 goals and four assists in a total of 32 appearances made in the Premier League this term.

Eden Hazard stats for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Hazard’s future will continue to be speculated about going into the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he is yet to sign a contract extension at Chelsea.

