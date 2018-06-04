Home > Sports > Football >

Harmony key for Swiss World Cup squad

Football Harmony key for Swiss World Cup squad

Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic said Monday his World Cup squad might not be the best individuals, but who complemented each other best as he unveiled his final 23.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Switzerland's coach Vladimir Petkovic shows a list bearing the 23-men squad for the World Cup play

Switzerland's coach Vladimir Petkovic shows a list bearing the 23-men squad for the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic said Monday his World Cup squad might not be the best individuals, but who complemented each other best as he unveiled his final 23.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Silvan Widmer and midfielder Edimilson Fernandes were cut from an original 26-man squad.

"The list is not composed of the best 23 individuals, but of players who complement each other and can get along over a long period on and off the pitch," Petkovic said.

If Switzerland are to spend much time in Russia they will have to get out of a Group featuring a strong Costa Rica, Serbia and Neymar's Brazil.

Encouragingly, the Swiss drew 1-1 with Spain on Sunday and have one last friendly before the finals against Japan on Friday.

23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig/GER) and Yann Sommer (VfL Borussia M'gladbach/GER)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor AS/TUR), Nico Elvedi (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA) and Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Midfield: Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia M'gladbach/GER) and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER).

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04/GER), Mario Gavranovic(Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three Lionsbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Dele Alli 5 things you should know about midfielder’s link to Nigeriabullet

Football

Ogenyi Onazi, Raheem Sterling and Shehu Abdulahi
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi The G.O.A.T poses with real goats in new magazine cover
Sent to the stands: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been handed a two-match Champions League toucline ban
Football Guardiola handed two-match ban, Liverpool fined for City bus attack
Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski shoots during a World Cup warm up with Nigeria
Football Lewandowski headlines Poland's World Cup squad, Glik injured