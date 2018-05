Hamburg were relegated Saturday after 55 consecutive seasons in the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg beat already-relegated Cologne 4-1.

news

Hamburg were relegated Saturday after 55 consecutive seasons in the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg beat already-relegated Cologne 4-1.

Hamburg, who needed Wolfsburg to lose to have any chance of surviving, were beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 at home when supporters threw flares onto the pitch and the match was halted while police regained order.