Guillaume Gillet Midfielder joins Olympiakos

Belgian international midfielder Guillaume Gillet has signed a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek champions announced Monday.

Guillaume Gillet, picutred in 2016, will join Olympiakos play

Guillaume Gillet, picutred in 2016, will join Olympiakos

(AFP/File)

Belgian international midfielder Guillaume Gillet has signed a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek champions announced Monday.

The contract has an option for an additional year if both sides agree.

Gillet, 33, has 22 appearances with the Belgian national squad, scoring one goal.

Last season he played for French side FC Nantes scoring four goals in 57 matches, having previously played for clubs including Corsican side Bastia and Anderlecht in Belgium.

"I am very happy to be here. It was a long and difficult process but I am happy that I have signed and looking forward to my new teammates and for reaching our goals," Gillet said.

