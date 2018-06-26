news

Paolo Guerrero and Andre Carillo were hailed on Twitter as Peru beat Australia play 2-0 in their last group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Tuesday, June 26.

After a 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second game Australia aimed to pick up three points in a bid to progress to the next round, while Peru's last defeat meant they could not longer qualify for the next stage.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of Peru as Australia accompany them out of the group stage.

Peru vs Australia stats

Andre Carillo with the opener for Peru against Australia

Watford Winger Andre Carillo scored Peru's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a strike from the edge of the box.

Twitter users expressed reacted to the strike,

Paolo Guerrero doubles leads for Peru against Australia

Captain Paolo Guerrero doubled the lead for Peru against Australia and was hailed on Twitter for his performance.

Australia out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The defeat to Peru condemned Australia to finish bottom of group C as they were knocked out.

Australia had the possibility of scaling through the group phase until the defeat to Peru, and Twitter users were not impressed with performance of the socceros.

The result means that France and Denmark progress to the next round while Peru and Australia crash out.