Guardiola handed two-match ban, Liverpool fined for City bus attack

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will start the English champions' quest for a first Champions League title from the stands next season after being hit with a two-game touchline ban by UEFA on Monday.

Sent to the stands: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been handed a two-match Champions League toucline ban

Liverpool were also fined 20,000 euros (£17,567) by UEFA for the damage caused to City's team bus on their arrival at Anfield for the first leg of a bad-tempered Champions League quarter-final between the sides as windows of the vehicle were shatterd by bottles and cans thrown by supporters.

The second match of Guardiola's ban, though, is suspended for a probationary period of one season.

The Catalan coach was sent off for furiously protesting after City were wrongly denied a second goal in the second leg with the tie still in the balance.

City were leading 1-0 on the night after a 3-0 first-leg defeat when Leroy Sane was flagged offside despite the ball towards the German winger coming off Liverpool's James Milner.

With Guardiola sent to the stands by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz for the second half, City went on to lose 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool were also fined a further 9,000 euros for the setting off of fireworks in the second leg with City and the second leg of their semi-final at Roma.

