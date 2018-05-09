Home > Sports > Football >

Guangzhou staff 'damaged club brand' with taped-up shirt

Football Guangzhou staff 'damaged club brand' with taped-up shirt

Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande docked the pay of five backroom staff Wednesday for "damaging the club brand" after star defender Zhang Linpeng was forced to wear another player's shirt with the name and number covered by yellow tape.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zhang Linpeng, Guangzhou Evergrande's number five, wore a '15' shirt with yellow tape over the '1'. play

Zhang Linpeng, Guangzhou Evergrande's number five, wore a '15' shirt with yellow tape over the '1'.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande docked the pay of five backroom staff Wednesday for "damaging the club brand" after star defender Zhang Linpeng was forced to wear another player's shirt with the name and number covered by yellow tape.

The incident happened during the first half of Tuesday's Asian Champions League last 16 first leg at Chinese rivals Tianjin Quanjian, after match officials told Zhang, Evergrande's number five, to change his shirt because it had blood on it.

Evergrande staff were unable to immediately rustle up a replacement '5' jersey, so they gave the centre back substitute Zhang Wenzhao's '15' shirt with yellow tape over the '1'.

They also covered the name at the top of the shirt with yellow tape. Evergrande were playing in their yellow away strip.

The 29-year-old Zhang, the heavily tattooed China international once linked with Chelsea, changed into the correct shirt a short time later.

But members of Evergrande's backroom staff paid the price when the Chinese Super League champions issued a statement hitting out at their "lack of sense of responsibility" over the makeshift solution.

General manager Gao Han was among the club officials who will have his pay cut.

"The team's kit management has made major mistakes and has seriously damaged the club's brand," said the club, who nullified the threat of Tianjin's forward pairing of Anthony Modeste and Alexandre Pato to earn a useful 0-0 away draw.

The club did not specify how much of a financial hit was suffered by those punished.

World Cup-winner Cannavaro's side host Tianjin next Tuesday and will be slight favourites to reach the last eight of the Asian Champions League, which they won in 2013 and 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour Wengerbullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Clasicobullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria get slogan for team bus ahead 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet

Football

Nnamdi Oforborh
Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year
Spain's Sport website named the A-League as Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta's "preferred destination", although Japan's Vissel Kobe is also seen as one of his possible next moves
Football Australia keen on Iniesta as a marquee star
PSG captain Thiago Silva lifts the French Cup trophy with his Les Herbiers counterpart Sebastien Flochon after winning the final 2-0
Football Minnows Les Herbiers run PSG close in French Cup final
Antoine Griezmann has scored 27 goals for Atletico Madrid in all competitions this season
Football Atletico 'fed up' over Barca's pursuit of Griezmann