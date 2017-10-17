Governor Wike visits Real Madrid headquarters, meets Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to welcome Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike during the Nigerian politician’s recent visit to their training ground at Valdebebas.

Wike, a known football enthusiasts is planning to set up a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State.

In continuation of the process, Wike on Monday, October 9, visited the Real Madrid training facilities where he was welcomed by Ronaldo.

The Rivers State Governor also met Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during his visit.

Former Nigeria international Adokiye Amiesimaka and Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye accompanied Wike for the trip.

"We are using football as one of the key empowerment programmes for the next generation. We want to grow international football stars from a tender age,” Wike said in a statement from Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant, Electronic Media.

"We will tap from the experience and exposure of Real Madrid and their stars. This is a project that will revolutionise football in Rivers State and Nigeria."

According to the statement, Ronaldo and Ramos praised Wike for his commitment to the development of football in Nigeria.

Governor Wike will also meet with the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez to formalise the agreement between the Rivers State Government and the club on the establishment of the Academy.