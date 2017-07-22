Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gold Cup :  US plays Costa Rica, Mexico meets Jamaica in football semis

Gold Cup US plays Costa Rica, Mexico meets Jamaica in football semis

Defending champion Mexico faces Jamaica and host United States meets 2014 World Cup quarter-finalist Costa Rica in weekend semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexico soccer fans cheer during the second half of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the Mexico men's national team and the US men's national team in Columbus, Ohio on November 11, 2016 play

Mexico soccer fans cheer during the second half of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the Mexico men's national team and the US men's national team in Columbus, Ohio on November 11, 2016

(AFP/File)

Premier League Pedro bloodied as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0
Alvaro Morata Five things on new Chelsea signing
Valverde Barca manager dismisses talk of Neymar move
Bolt Jamaican sprinting legend on right path to world 100m defence
Bolt Record breaker goes sub-10sec in Monaco 100m
Neymar Pensive footballer stirs renewed PSG fever
Tottenham No signings, no problem says club playmaker Eriksen
Pre-season Friendlies Coutinho stunner gives Liverpool Hong Kong win
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Defending champion Mexico faces Jamaica and host United States meets 2014 World Cup quarter-finalist Costa Rica in weekend semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Bruce Arena's US squad is on a 12-match unbeaten run since he replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach with seven wins and five drawn, but figures to get a tough test from the Ticos on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas, Texas.

"We're hungry for more," said US striker Jozy Altidore.

Seven-time tournament champion Mexico meets Jamaica on Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in a rematch of the 2015 final, taken 3-1 by "El Tri", and a group stage match from July 13 in which they played to a goal-less draw.

"We respect our rivals, but we think we have enough weapons to defeat Jamaica and be in the final," said Mexico assistant coach Luis Pompilio, who is guiding the squad. "Mexico has been consolidating and has shown it can be in the final and win."

Semi-final winners will meet for the title on Wednesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Americans, five-time Gold Cup winners, are facing Costa Rica for the first time since a 4-0 away drubbing last November in a World Cup qualifier, the final match before Klinsmann was axed.

US defender Omar Gonzalez, whose two Gold Cup goals match forward Jordan Morris for the team lead, is among five players on the Gold Cup roster that were on the field for the blanking in Costa Rica, but the Texas hometown hero does not see that as extra motivation against the Ticos.

"Some people on this team can use that as motivation," he said. "That's in the past for me and I don't think about that game ever. For me, it's just another game, another opportunity for us to see what we're made of. I'm excited to step on the field to hopefully get the result we need to get to the final."

Costa Rica owns a 15-14 with six drawn edge over the US team in their all-time rivalry, but the Americans are 6-0 with one drawn in all-time Gold Cup matchups against Costa Rica, including a 2-0 win in the 2002 final, the Ticos' only trip to the championship match.

The Mexicans, unbeaten in their past 10 Gold Cup matches, could capture the title for the fourth time in five tries despite fielding a B-team roster that includes just one player from their fourth-place Confederations Cup squad.

"We will try to reach the final and give that satisfaction to the people," Pompilio said. "But they are a very serious team. For the open game to make a goal will be difficult.

"Jamaica has much more knowledge of our players and what this Cup means. Going to the clash with them, we are going to compete with courage and look for the best inside."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Morata Striker arrives London with his wife ahead of Chelsea movebullet
2 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Pep Guardiola confirms that striker is leaving...bullet

Football

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace in April 2017
Tottenham No signings, no problem says club playmaker Eriksen
Alvaro Morata has signed for Chelsea from Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth up to 80 million euros ($92.2m)
Alvaro Morata Five things on new Chelsea signing
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in action against Leicester City during the final of the Asia Trophy tournament in Hong Kong, on July 22, 2017
Pre-season Friendlies Coutinho stunner gives Liverpool Hong Kong win
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi (23) scores against Arsenal during their football match in Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, on July 22, 2017
Premier League Pedro bloodied as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0