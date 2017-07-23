Gold Cup :  Salvadoran football players banned after biting incidents

Henry Romero received a six-game ban and Darwin Ceren for three on Saturday for "anti-sporting" behavior in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in which they bit US players.

Los Cuscatlecos defender Romero bit Jozy Altidore on the back in El Salvador's 2-0 Gold Cup quarter-final loss to the United States and also grabbed the US forward's nipple and twisted it.

Midfielder Ceren, who plays for Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, bit Omar Gonzalez during the contest.

CONCACAF's disciplinary committee announced the sanctions shortly before the United States' semi-final clash against Costa Rica kicked off on Saturday in Dallas.

CONCACAF, which did not specify the biting incidents in their announcement, said the suspensions would affect only "official matches.

El Salvador have already been eliminated from 2018 World Cup qualifying.