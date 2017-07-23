Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gold Cup :  Salvadoran football players banned after biting incidents

Gold Cup Salvadoran football players banned after biting incidents

Henry Romero received a six-game ban and Darwin Ceren for three on Saturday for "anti-sporting" behavior in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in which they bit US players.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
El Salvador's player Henry Romero (2nd-L) bit Jozy Altidore on the back in El Salvador's 2-0 Gold Cup quarter-final loss to the United States and also grabbed the US forward's nipple and twisted it play

El Salvador's player Henry Romero (2nd-L) bit Jozy Altidore on the back in El Salvador's 2-0 Gold Cup quarter-final loss to the United States and also grabbed the US forward's nipple and twisted it

(AFP/File)

Danilo Real Madrid defender completes Man City move
Neymar Forward dazzles as Barcelona down Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal star will remain Real player '2-3 more years', says Zidane
Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlecht
David De Gea Goalkeeper 'guaranteed' to stay at United: Mourinho
Clint Dempsey Milestone for player as US down Costa Rica to reach football Gold Cup final
Liverpool Coutinho bid a waste of time, Klopp tells Barca
Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slur
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Henry Romero received a six-game ban and Darwin Ceren for three on Saturday for "anti-sporting" behavior in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in which they bit US players.

Los Cuscatlecos defender Romero bit Jozy Altidore on the back in El Salvador's 2-0 Gold Cup quarter-final loss to the United States and also grabbed the US forward's nipple and twisted it.

Midfielder Ceren, who plays for Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes, bit Omar Gonzalez during the contest.

CONCACAF's disciplinary committee announced the sanctions shortly before the United States' semi-final clash against Costa Rica kicked off on Saturday in Dallas.

CONCACAF, which did not specify the biting incidents in their announcement, said the suspensions would affect only "official matches.

El Salvador have already been eliminated from 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlechtbullet
2 Neymar Forward dazzles as Barcelona down Juventusbullet
3 Jose Mourinho Manager wants Manchester United to wrap up transfer...bullet

Football

Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann scored one of the goals during the game against Iceland at the women's Euro in the Netherlands, helping Switzerland come back to a 2-1 victory
Women's Euro France held by Austria, Swiss edge Iceland at tournament
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already rejected a $93 million bid for Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool Coutinho bid a waste of time, Klopp tells Barca
United States's forward Jozy Altidore scores against Costa Rica's goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton during second half of the Costa Rica vs. United States CONCACAF Gold Cup semi final match July 22, 2017 in Arlington, Texas
Clint Dempsey Milestone for player as US down Costa Rica to reach football Gold Cup final
Chelsea's striker Kenedy, pictured in May 2017, has been disciplined and reprimanded by his club
Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slur