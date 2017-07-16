Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gold Cup :  Dempsey, Howard join USA for tournament playoffs

Gold Cup Dempsey, Howard join USA for tournament playoffs

Striker Clint Dempsey, chasing Landon Donovan's US goals record, and goalkeeper Tim Howard were among six players added Sunday to the American squad for the Gold Cup knockout stage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US striker Clint Dempsey, pictured in June 2017, has 56 career goals in 134 caps for the US squad play

US striker Clint Dempsey, pictured in June 2017, has 56 career goals in 134 caps for the US squad

(AFP/File)

Premier League Chelsea complete deal for midfielder Bakayoko
Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners
John Terry Defender named Aston Villa captain
Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxy
Bundesliga I'm no Klopp clone, says Dortmund coach Bosz
Senegal Country suspends sports events after stadium tragedy
La Liga Sevilla sign Nolito from Manchester City football club
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Striker Clint Dempsey, chasing Landon Donovan's US goals record, and goalkeeper Tim Howard were among six players added Sunday to the American squad for the Gold Cup knockout stage.

Rules for the North American (CONCACAF) regional championship tournament allow up to six changes after the group stage, which the Americans completed Saturday by beating Nicaragua 3-0, and US coach Bruce Arena took full advantage.

Former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur forward Dempsey, 34, has 56 career goals in 134 caps for the US squad, one shy of Donovan's all-time record, while former Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper Howard, 38, has made 115 appearances for the US side.

Arena also added forward Jozy Altidore, midfielders Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, who makes his first US tournament appearance after being given a nationality transfer from Mexico by FIFA earlier this month.

Dropped from the 23-player lineup were goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson, midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe and forward Dom Dwyer.

"We have added some experienced players to the roster that can help us in the knockout round of the Gold Cup," Arena said. "The players leaving all made a good impression and I'm optimistic for their future with the national team program."

The Americans, who collected two wins and a draw in Group B matches, next play Wednesday at Philadelphia against an opponent yet to be determined.

Other than Gonzalez, the newcomers have all played for the Americans in World Cup qualifying last month with four of them boasting more than 100 caps.

The Americans are 2-2-2 in the six-team final round of CONCACAF qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia.

They own the third and final automatic berth on offer ahead of September's resumption of qualifying matches.

Arena replaced the fired Jurgen Klinsmann last year after the US squad lost to Mexico and Costa Rica, the teams ahead of them in the standings, in their opening qualifying matches.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends' World Cup'bullet
2 Carl Ikeme Man City goalkeeper visits Super Eagles goalkeeperbullet
3 Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in Londonbullet

Football

Spanish midfielder Nolito, pictured in October 2016, has scored six international goals in 16 appearances, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola
La Liga Sevilla sign Nolito from Manchester City football club
A wall collapsed in a Dakar stadium during an end of the League Cup final between Stade de Mbour and US Ouakam
Senegal Country suspends sports events after stadium tragedy
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford kicks the ball past Hugo Arellano of Los Angeles Galaxy during a friendly match in Carson, California
Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxy
Olivier Giroud was restricted to just 17 starting games for Arsenal last season
Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners