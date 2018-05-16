Home > Sports > Football >

Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open

Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open

Belgian world number 10 David Goffin will miss the ATP event in Geneva, which starts on Saturday, organisers announced Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David Goffin was beaten in Madrid last week by Kyle Edmund play

David Goffin was beaten in Madrid last week by Kyle Edmund

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgian world number 10 David Goffin will miss the ATP event in Geneva, which starts on Saturday, organisers announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old would have been the top seed in Switzerland, which is the final tournament before the start of the French Open on May 27, and is currently playing at the Italian Open.

Goffin reached the 2016 French Open quarter-finals and was runner-up to Grigor Dimitrov at last year's ATP Tour Finals.

His withdrawal leaves American world number 12 Sam Querrey as the highest-ranked player in the draw for Geneva, but tournament organisers said Goffin would be replaced by another high-level player.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka could ask for a wildcard as he continues his comeback from injury, but according to his agent he is yet to decide between Geneva and the concurrent tournament in Lyon.

Goffin, who was beaten by Britain's Kyle Edmund in the Madrid Open third round last week, faces fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro in the Rome last 16 on Thursday.

He has been hit with two freak injuries in the last 12 months -- twisting his ankle when tripping on tarpaulin at Roland Garros last year and suffering an eye injury after being struck by a ball in Rotterdam in February.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia...bullet

Football

Fans of Egyptian football club Al-Ahly at a match near Alexandria in May 2018, days before annoucing the group's disbanding
Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final this season
Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Dimitri Payet was forced off injured just 32 minutes into the Europa League final
Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Plateau United
NPFL Plateau United beat Lobi Stars 2-1 in rescheduled fixtures