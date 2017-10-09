Godwin Obaseki :  Governor urges Super Eagles to surpass past World Cup records

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday urged the Super Eagles to surpass their past World Cup records in Russia next year.

Obaseki made the appeal when the leadership of the Nigeria Women Football League visited him at the Government House, Benin.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, congratulated the Super Eagles for defeating the Chipolopolo of Zambia and qualifying for the Mundial ahead of other African nations

He lauded the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for making the dream of flying the country’s flag in Russia come true.

He also thanked the organisers of the Super Four of the Nigeria Female Football League for counting Edo worthy of hosting the female competition.

He assured NFF that the state would at all times partner with it to drive sports to a greater height.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Female Football League, Aisha Folade, lauded the efforts of the incumbent administration in the state reviving women’s sports.