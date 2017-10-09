Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Godwin Obaseki :  Governor urges Super Eagles to surpass past World Cup records

Godwin Obaseki Governor urges Super Eagles to surpass past World Cup records

Obaseki made the appeal when the leadership of the Nigeria Women Football League visited him at the Government House, Benin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles celebrate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification play

Super Eagles celebrate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

(AFP/Getty Images )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday urged the Super Eagles to surpass their past World Cup records in Russia next year.

Obaseki made the appeal when the leadership of the Nigeria Women Football League visited him at the Government House, Benin.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, congratulated the Super Eagles for defeating the Chipolopolo of Zambia and qualifying for the Mundial ahead of other African nations

He lauded the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for making the dream of flying the country’s flag in Russia come true.

He also thanked the organisers of the Super Four of the Nigeria Female Football League for counting Edo worthy of hosting the female competition.

He assured NFF that the state would at all times partner with it to drive sports to a greater height.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Female Football League, Aisha Folade, lauded the efforts of the incumbent administration in the state reviving women’s sports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker for...bullet
2 Iheanacho, Awaziem Super Eagles players dance to viral ‘One Corner’ songbullet
3 Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup...bullet

Related Articles

Alex Iwobi Arsenal celebrates player’s winning goal, congratulates Nigeria
Nigeria Vs Zambia Emmanuel Babayaro, Nduka Ugbade hail Super Eagles win
Russia 2018 World Cup Iwobi sends Nigeria to Russia, Ghana eliminated
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Nigeria Vs Zambia Nigerians in South-Africa happy with Eagles qualification
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
Nigeria Vs Zambia How Super Eagles spent Friday in camp
Nigeria Vs Zambia Kanu Nwankwo, Adepoju urge Super Eagles to victory

Football

Godswill International Stadium
Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF deny rumours of stampede deaths in Uyo
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Players to get N1M each as match bonus
Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo
Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 Super Eagles players' rating
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ballon d'Or Live updates as France Football unveil nominees