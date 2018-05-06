'Go choke' furious Olympiakos boss tells players

news

Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis blasted his players and coaching staff Sunday after the Piraeus club lost 3-0 at Giannina in the final game of the Greek Super League season.

“You are not even worthy of toilet paper at our training centre.

"Instead of wishing you a happy holiday I say go choke,” were the harsh words Marinakis told the players and coaching team as quoted by the Greek media.

He said only he is to blame and no one else "for bringing you here and giving you golden contracts".

Olympiakos finished their worst season in years and failing to qualify for the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since 2011.

Olympiakos ended in third place with 57 points and a berth in the Europa League qualification round, 13 points behind champions AEK Athens and seven points behind second place PAOK Thessaloniki.

AEK ended Olympiakos's streak of seven straight Greek championships.

Last month Marinakis fined the team 400,000 euros and ordered their under-performing players to go on holiday until the end of the season.

Then Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, was angry at a 1-1 draw at Levadiakos.

“I will build Olympiakos from the beginning and it will become the team we are dreaming of,” Marinakis was quoted in the Greek media as telling the players.