Ropapa Mensah has been drawn in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
The Ghanaian midfielder who established himself in the Ghana Premier League as a freekick specialist is making inroads in the US.
He is emerging as a cult hero for Nashville Town in just a season with the side.
There has been a recent debate in world football as to who is the ‘Greatest Footballer of All-timeL’ (GOAT) among the fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano-the duo who share ten Ballon d’Or between them.
And a young fan of Nashville Town has put Ropapa Mensah on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano in a picture that is making round on social media.