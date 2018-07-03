news

Former Ghana Premier League midfielder Ropapa Mensah has been tagged the greatest of all time in a picture of Nashville Town supporter.

The Ghanaian midfielder who established himself in the Ghana Premier League as a freekick specialist is making inroads in the US.

He is emerging as a cult hero for Nashville Town in just a season with the side.

There has been a recent debate in world football as to who is the ‘Greatest Footballer of All-timeL’ (GOAT) among the fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano-the duo who share ten Ballon d’Or between them.

And a young fan of Nashville Town has put Ropapa Mensah on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano in a picture that is making round on social media.